L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, April 29
The L-G has sought records from the Delhi government of the alleged Rs 45 crore renovation at the Delhi Chief Minister’s house.
The L-G asked the Delhi chief secretary to examine the records and submit a report within 15 days.
