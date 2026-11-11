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Home / Delhi / L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu directs DDA to fast-track clearances for East Delhi Hub

L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu directs DDA to fast-track clearances for East Delhi Hub

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:11 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviews the Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub at Karkardooma in New Delhi. Tribune Photo
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Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the East Delhi Hub, a major transit-oriented development project at Karkardooma, and directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and executing agency NBCC to expedite pending statutory clearances to ensure its timely completion and handover.

The L-G took stock of the finishing work in residential towers, civic amenities and the development of green spaces. He asked officials to resolve the remaining hurdles to ensure the project is delivered as planned.

“East Delhi shall be a benchmark in sustainable, compact urban living. Delivery must match the vision,” Sandhu said, describing the development as an important step towards Viksit Dilli.

Accompanied by area MLA and DDA Authority member OP Sharma, Sandhu inspected various components of the project, which is spread over approximately 30 hectares. The integrated development is designed to bring residential and commercial spaces, civic amenities and recreational facilities together, with a focus on public transport connectivity and sustainable urban living.

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Under Phase I, the DDA launched its premium housing scheme, ‘DDA Towering Heights’, offering 1,026 premium two-bedroom apartments. The tallest residential tower in the complex stands 48 storeys high and measures approximately 155 metres, making it the tallest residential building in Delhi.

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