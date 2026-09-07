DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu honours six cultural icons

L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu honours six cultural icons

 Legends of India Lifetime Achievement Awards

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:40 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday conferred the Legends of India Lifetime Achievement Awards 2026 on five distinguished artistes for their contributions to India’s classical arts and cultural traditions.
Advertisement

The awards were presented at a ceremony at the India International Centre (IIC) Multipurpose Hall in New Delhi. The awardees included Guru VP Dhananjayan and Guru Shanta Dhananjayan for their contribution to Bharatanatyam, Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan for sitar and Hindustani classical music, TH Vinayakram for Carnatic classical music, Margi Madhu for India’s theatrical traditions and KS Radhakrishnan for Indian sculpture.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said the occasion was not merely about recognising individual artistes but also about honouring the civilisational inheritance and living traditions they had sustained through decades of discipline and dedication.

He said India’s classical music, dance, theatre and visual arts represented the country’s history, imagination and collective memory, while also serving as instruments of social and cultural dialogue that transcend linguistic and other differences.

Advertisement

The L-G stressed that preserving cultural traditions was particularly important at a time when technology was changing the way people communicated and consumed information. However, he said preservation should not mean keeping culture “frozen in the past”, but creating conditions for traditions to remain relevant and allowing younger generations to experience, learn and reinterpret them.

Linking cultural preservation with the “Shakti ki Saptdhara” vision, Sandhu said India’s rise must be accompanied by a confident cultural identity rooted in its heritage while remaining open to the world. He said this could strengthen the country’s soft power and serve as a bridge with the global community.

Calling for greater engagement between young people and India’s cultural traditions, he suggested lectures, performances, workshops and opportunities for youngsters to learn directly from practitioners.

Sandhu also said the responsibility of preserving India’s cultural heritage could not rest solely with artistes and cultural institutions. Families, educational institutions, civil society and the corporate sector, he said, must collectively work to make the country’s heritage more accessible to the next generation.

The event was attended by Legends of India Chairman (Festivals & Awards) Ambassador Lalit Mansingh, Founder Chairman Dipayan Mazumdar, awardees and other distinguished guests.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts