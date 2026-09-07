L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu honours six cultural icons

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The awards were presented at a ceremony at the India International Centre (IIC) Multipurpose Hall in New Delhi. The awardees included Guru VP Dhananjayan and Guru Shanta Dhananjayan for their contribution to Bharatanatyam, Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan for sitar and Hindustani classical music, TH Vinayakram for Carnatic classical music, Margi Madhu for India’s theatrical traditions and KS Radhakrishnan for Indian sculpture.

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Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said the occasion was not merely about recognising individual artistes but also about honouring the civilisational inheritance and living traditions they had sustained through decades of discipline and dedication.

He said India’s classical music, dance, theatre and visual arts represented the country’s history, imagination and collective memory, while also serving as instruments of social and cultural dialogue that transcend linguistic and other differences.

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The L-G stressed that preserving cultural traditions was particularly important at a time when technology was changing the way people communicated and consumed information. However, he said preservation should not mean keeping culture “frozen in the past”, but creating conditions for traditions to remain relevant and allowing younger generations to experience, learn and reinterpret them.

Linking cultural preservation with the “Shakti ki Saptdhara” vision, Sandhu said India’s rise must be accompanied by a confident cultural identity rooted in its heritage while remaining open to the world. He said this could strengthen the country’s soft power and serve as a bridge with the global community.

Calling for greater engagement between young people and India’s cultural traditions, he suggested lectures, performances, workshops and opportunities for youngsters to learn directly from practitioners.

Sandhu also said the responsibility of preserving India’s cultural heritage could not rest solely with artistes and cultural institutions. Families, educational institutions, civil society and the corporate sector, he said, must collectively work to make the country’s heritage more accessible to the next generation.

The event was attended by Legends of India Chairman (Festivals & Awards) Ambassador Lalit Mansingh, Founder Chairman Dipayan Mazumdar, awardees and other distinguished guests.