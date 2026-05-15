L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu orders free entry for morning walkers at DDA parks

In a move to promote public health and outdoor exercise, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to waive entry fees for morning walkers at select parks, green spaces and heritage sites in the Capital.

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Officials said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India campaign and follows guidance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Under the directive, entry fees will be waived till 10 am at several popular locations, including Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera Park, Asita Park, Kranti Udyan, Vatika Park, Atal Sadbhavana Park, Vasudev Ghat, Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green Sector 16-D Dwarka, Amrit Biodiversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park and Smriti Van.

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The move aims to make public spaces more accessible to morning walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts, encouraging healthier lifestyles and greater community participation in outdoor activities.