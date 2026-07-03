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Home / Delhi / L-G urges Oman students to embrace failure, pursue passion

L-G urges Oman students to embrace failure, pursue passion

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu. file
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Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday told a group of student innovators from Oman to pursue careers driven by passion, continuous learning and resilience, rather than social expectations.

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He was interacting with winners of the ‘Sastra Pratibha Contest’, organised by Vijnana Bharati at IIT-Gandhinagar, at Lok Niwas. The students were recognised for their scientific curiosity and spirit of inquiry.

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Sandhu said a strong scientific temper and analytical thinking were essential to build a research-driven and future-ready society.

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He advised students to choose careers aligned with their interests and to strive for excellence in their chosen fields. Highlighting a changing global landscape, he said academic learning alone was no longer sufficient. He stressed the need for continuous skill development and adaptability to meet evolving challenges.

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