L-G urges Oman students to embrace failure, pursue passion

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday told a group of student innovators from Oman to pursue careers driven by passion, continuous learning and resilience, rather than social expectations.

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He was interacting with winners of the ‘Sastra Pratibha Contest’, organised by Vijnana Bharati at IIT-Gandhinagar, at Lok Niwas. The students were recognised for their scientific curiosity and spirit of inquiry.

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Sandhu said a strong scientific temper and analytical thinking were essential to build a research-driven and future-ready society.

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He advised students to choose careers aligned with their interests and to strive for excellence in their chosen fields. Highlighting a changing global landscape, he said academic learning alone was no longer sufficient. He stressed the need for continuous skill development and adaptability to meet evolving challenges.