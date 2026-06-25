L-G urges police to adopt AI, drones for crime prevention

Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior police officials during his maiden visit to Police Headquarters after assuming office. He stressed the adoption of modern policing technologies and instructed the force to aggressively use Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) and social media monitoring tools for advanced crime prevention in the city.

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Sandhu endorsed the force’s commitment to maintaining strict control over crime, stating that the safety and security of women, children and senior citizens remained completely non-negotiable.

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He also stressed the need for continuous skill enhancement among personnel, particularly in tackling cybercrimes and handling sensitive cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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Addressing urban mobility and ground-level security challenges, Sandhu emphasised the urgent need to curb traffic violations through strict enforcement of regulations.

He directed authorities to ensure a visible traffic police presence on roads, especially at major choke points, and take strict action against offences such as wrong-side driving, triple-riding on two-wheelers and riding without helmets. At the same time, he stressed the need to encourage positive behavioural change among road users.

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Reviewing internal administration, the L-G highlighted the importance of personnel welfare and predictable, transparent transfer policies to prevent stagnation and favouritism. He also directed focused efforts towards ensuring timely promotions for lower ranks, increasing female representation in the force and actively exploring Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding to strengthen the Martyrs’ Fund.

Aligning with broader civic goals, Sandhu instructed that police residential complexes be transformed into ‘Zero-Waste’ colonies by replicating the successful Navjeevan Vihar model with the support of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).