L-G urges universities to prioritise skills, employability

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Friday, held a meeting with Vice-Chancellors and Directors of all state universities in the capital at Lok Niwas, stressing the urgent need to align higher education with evolving global demands and employability goals.

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Highlighting the broader national vision, the LG said education would play a decisive role in shaping the country’s future, particularly in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

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“Education is critical for the future of our youth and the nation, especially in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat,” the LG said during the interaction.

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He underlined that traditional degrees are no longer sufficient in isolation, urging universities to integrate skill development into academic frameworks. “In today’s rapidly evolving world, degrees alone hold limited value unless complemented by skills that enhance employability,” he noted.

Calling for a shift in academic priorities, the LG advised institutions to move beyond theoretical teaching and adopt a more application-oriented approach. Special emphasis was laid on emerging and high-demand fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

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The LG also encouraged universities to strengthen international collaborations with academic institutions and industry players to enhance their global competitiveness. “Institutions must actively build and leverage international partnerships to upgrade capabilities,” he said.

In a push for accountability and implementation, the LG directed all universities to present a “concrete and time-bound action plan” in the next meeting, outlining steps to reform curricula, enhance skills training, and foster global linkages.

The meeting signals a renewed focus on transforming Delhi’s higher education ecosystem to better prepare students for a dynamic, technology-driven job market.