Home / Delhi / L-G walks free in defamation case filed by Medha Patkar

L-G walks free in defamation case filed by Medha Patkar

Complainant failed to prove charges against Saxena: Court

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena
A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in a 25-year-old defamation case filed by activist Medha Patkar stating that the complainant had failed to prove her charges against the L-G.

The order was pronounced by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raghav Sharma. In March 2025, the court had dismissed Patkar’s application to examine additional witnesses in the case, terming it a “deliberate attempt to delay the trial, rather than a genuine necessity”.

Patkar and Saxena had been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the “Narmada Bachao Andolan”.

Saxena, who then headed an Ahmedabad-based NGO named “Council for Civil Liberties”, had also filed two cases against Patkar in 2001 for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement. The case pending since 25 years witnessed inexplicable delays due to complainant Medha Patkar’s absence for more than 94 times during 2005 to 2023.

After the issuance of summons in year 2005, she did not appear and sought more than 46 adjournments for recording her evidence. She ignored and avoided the process of law and appeared before the trial court for the first time in 2012, seven year after the issuance of summons.

After 20 adjournments, Patkar appeared and concluded her examination in chief. For a long period, she remained absent for her cross examination and took 24 adjournments.

