L-G warns Delhi CM Kejriwal over allegations on power subsidy

New Delhi, April 17
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warning him of legal action against his allegations of a bid to stop the AAP government's flagship power subsidy scheme.
Terming the allegations as "unsubstantiated and false", Saxena asked the CM to furnish documents, substantiating his allegations.
In his letter to the CM, the Delhi L-G wrote: “For the past few weeks, the Power Minister, Health Minister and you have been making false…statements in the media and elsewhere to the effect that the ‘subsidy given in the power sector is being stopped by the Lt Governor/ that the Lt Governor is conspiring with officers to stop the subsidy’.”
The L-G pointed out that several press releases, issued by Kejriwal and Power Minister Atishi had been depicting that the L-G was trying to stop power subsidy.
The L-G said that the statements were issued with an aim to create an imaginary bogey to mislead the people for partisan gains.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party said that the L-G’s allegations were false.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect