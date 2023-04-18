L-G warns Delhi CM Kejriwal over allegations on power subsidy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warning him of legal action against his allegations of a bid to stop the AAP government's flagship power subsidy scheme.

Terming the allegations as "unsubstantiated and false", Saxena asked the CM to furnish documents, substantiating his allegations.

In his letter to the CM, the Delhi L-G wrote: “For the past few weeks, the Power Minister, Health Minister and you have been making false…statements in the media and elsewhere to the effect that the ‘subsidy given in the power sector is being stopped by the Lt Governor/ that the Lt Governor is conspiring with officers to stop the subsidy’.”

The L-G pointed out that several press releases, issued by Kejriwal and Power Minister Atishi had been depicting that the L-G was trying to stop power subsidy.

The L-G said that the statements were issued with an aim to create an imaginary bogey to mislead the people for partisan gains.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party said that the L-G’s allegations were false.