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Home / Delhi / Labourer dies, another injured in Gurugram construction site fall

Labourer dies, another injured in Gurugram construction site fall

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Labourers create ruckus after death of a worker in Gurugram.
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A labourer died on the spot and another was injured after they fell from the 19th floor of an under-construction building in Sector 113. The critically injured labourer was rushed to a hospital.

Enraged over the labourer’s death, workers chased down officials of the construction company and allegedly beat them up. The officials had to flee the site to save their lives. The workers also smashed the windshield of a police Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) that arrived at the scene. Seeing the situation escalating, the Bajghera police arrived with a heavy force and brought the situation under control.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dilkhush (19), a resident of Katihar in Bihar, while the injured was identified as Vasudev (29), hailing from West Bengal. Dilkhush worked as a labourer at the ‘SmartWorld’ project in Sector 113.

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According to the police, construction work was underway as usual at the site on Friday afternoon, when two labourers fell from the 19th floor.

The company officials said preliminary investigations suggest the accident was caused by a slip, but the workers allege that safety standards are being ignored at the site. Workers operating at heights were not provided with the necessary safety equipment, which led to this accident, they alleged.

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The police pacified the protesting workers and assured them of impartial action, after which the situation returned to normal.

“We have handed over the body to kin after a post-mortem examination. It was an accident and no complaint has been received from either party so far. We are investigating the safety measures that were in place for the workers at the site at the time of the incident and whether there was any negligence involved. A further probe is underway,” said inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO of Bajghera police station.

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