A 31-year-old labourer was killed after he was allegedly run over by a crane in Mayapuri in west Delhi, the police said on Monday.

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The police received a PCR call reporting that a person had come under a crane and was lying injured on the road. A police team reached the spot and found the victim with fatal injuries.

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The deceased was identified as Rahul, a resident of Mayapuri, who worked as a labourer and was living with his parents. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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The police said a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Mayapuri police station. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination.

The police arrested the driver, identified as Dharam Dev (49), a resident of Mayapuri, and seized the crane. The accused was later released on bail.