Lack of audit prevented presentation of economic survey, says Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday alleged that the refusal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to conduct departmental audits was the real reason why Chief Minister Rekha Gupta could not present the pre-Budget economic survey.

Hitting out at Leader of the Opposition Atishi, Sachdeva claimed that AAP leaders were misleading the public following their defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

“After losing the elections, Atishi and other AAP leaders have lost their mental balance. They have been making statements on the same issue every day,”

Sachdeva said.

He alleged that the AAP initially focused on the Rs 2,500 Women’s Prosperity Scheme, but after the Delhi government allocated funds for it in the 2025-26 budget, the Opposition shifted focus to the economic survey.

Sachdeva maintained that the non-presentation of the pre-Budget economic survey was not due to any negligence by the Delhi government but was instead a result of the previous AAP regime’s refusal to conduct departmental audits.

“The Kejriwal government deliberately avoided audits to cover up its corruption. That is why the economic survey could not be completed,” he asserted.

The Delhi BJP chief also reassured that women in Delhi trust the BJP-led government regarding the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and LPG cylinder distribution scheme.

“The government will follow all regulations, and these benefits will start reaching eligible women within the financial year 2025-26,” Sachdeva added.