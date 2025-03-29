DT
PT
Lack of audit prevented presentation of economic survey, says Delhi BJP chief

Lack of audit prevented presentation of economic survey, says Delhi BJP chief

Blames AAP for ‘trying to divert attention from own failures’
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Virendra Sachdeva. Tribune File
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday alleged that the refusal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to conduct departmental audits was the real reason why Chief Minister Rekha Gupta could not present the pre-Budget economic survey.

Hitting out at Leader of the Opposition Atishi, Sachdeva claimed that AAP leaders were misleading the public following their defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

“After losing the elections, Atishi and other AAP leaders have lost their mental balance. They have been making statements on the same issue every day,”

Sachdeva said.

He alleged that the AAP initially focused on the Rs 2,500 Women’s Prosperity Scheme, but after the Delhi government allocated funds for it in the 2025-26 budget, the Opposition shifted focus to the economic survey.

Sachdeva maintained that the non-presentation of the pre-Budget economic survey was not due to any negligence by the Delhi government but was instead a result of the previous AAP regime’s refusal to conduct departmental audits.

“The Kejriwal government deliberately avoided audits to cover up its corruption. That is why the economic survey could not be completed,” he asserted.

The Delhi BJP chief also reassured that women in Delhi trust the BJP-led government regarding the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and LPG cylinder distribution scheme.

“The government will follow all regulations, and these benefits will start reaching eligible women within the financial year 2025-26,” Sachdeva added.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

