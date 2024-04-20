Lack of civic amenities at Indira Complex

Potholed roads, overflowing sewers and open garbage dumps have led to pathetic living condition at Indira Complex here. This locality is situated in the heart of the city and has a population of over one lakh. With no sanitation here, residents, including children and women, have to wade through dirty water accumulated on roads. This exposes the government’s tall claims of spending hundreds of crores of rupees to provide civic amenities to the city’s residents.

Bajit Kaushik, faridabad

Debris dumped on govt land

Construction material dumped on government land at Wazirabad village in Sector 57 and the golf course extension road in Gurugram has been lying there for several months. It has not only increased pollution in the area but also obstructs the road. The authorities concerned should take note.

Viswajeet Singh, Gurugram

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]