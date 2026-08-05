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Home / Delhi / Lacks vision: BJP slams LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over remarks on RSS

Lacks vision: BJP slams LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over remarks on RSS

MP Bansuri Swaraj accuses Congress leader of relying on accusations without facts for his politics

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:42 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged that Gandhi repeatedly attacked the RSS and other national institutions while disregarding democratic norms.
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BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of lacking a development agenda and relying solely on allegations and misinformation for his politics.

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Addressing the media, Swaraj said the Congress leader had "neither development plans nor a vision, nor any positive agenda" and alleged that his politics was based entirely on making accusations without facts. Targeting Gandhi over his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP MP said the organisation had been serving the nation selflessly for the past 100 years and was often among the first to reach disaster-hit areas for relief work.

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She alleged that Gandhi repeatedly attacked the RSS and other national institutions while disregarding democratic norms. "His attitude is truly shameful. The voters of this country have repeatedly rejected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party's divisive politics," Swaraj said.

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Referring to student issues, the BJP leader also questioned Gandhi's stand on examination paper leaks. She asked why he spoke out on student protests but remained silent over alleged paper leak incidents in Jharkhand.

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