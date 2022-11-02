Lady Hardinge Medical Hospital will no more hire bouncers

New Delhi, November 1
Lady Hardinge Medical Hospital today ended the system of hiring bouncers and marshals previously used to maintain security and safety of doctors. An order issued by Deputy Director, Administration, VK Sharma, said the services of “marshals and bouncers are temporarily suspended and therefore, their services be withdrawn with immediate effect.”
