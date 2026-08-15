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Home / Delhi / Lady head constable held for Rs 15K bribe

Lady head constable held for Rs 15K bribe

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:05 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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A lady head constable was arrested red-handed in Nuh by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. Head Constable Priyanka, posted at the Tauru Sadar police station in Nuh district, allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for dropping a person’s name from a rape case.

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A rape case was registered at the Tauru Sadar police station about four days ago, and Priyanka was investigating the matter. It is alleged that the victim’s side was also seeking to implicate another individual as an accused in the case.

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The ACB alleged that Priyanka demanded a bribe in exchange for removing the individual’s name from the case. Subsequently, the man’s wife lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

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