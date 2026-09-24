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Home / Delhi / Lady Shri Ram College resumes classes after 2-day suspension over rape accused's encounter

Lady Shri Ram College resumes classes after 2-day suspension over rape accused's encounter

Classes were suspended amid security concerns after encounter near college back gate; students had also held protest march

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:36 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) students hold a solidarity march demanding enhanced safety measures following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at nearby Aastha Kunj Park, in New Delhi, September 23, 2026. PTI
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Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) resumed regular classes on Thursday, two days after suspending them amid heightened security concerns following the encounter of an accused in an alleged gang-rape case near the college’s back gate.

“Yes, classes resumed today and all classes are being conducted as usual,” a college official told The Tribune.

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Physical classes were suspended after news of the encounter of an accused in the alleged rape case surfaced on Tuesday. The incident, reported from an area around the college’s back gate, triggered concern among students and the college administration over safety in and around the campus.

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Some classes were subsequently conducted online on Wednesday before normal academic activity resumed on Thursday.

The development came days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men inside Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Monday evening. The park is around 2 km from LSR, prompting renewed concerns among students over security in the area, particularly during evening hours.

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On Wednesday, hundreds of women students from LSR and other Delhi University colleges joined a solidarity march, raising slogans against sexual violence and demanding stronger security arrangements. Students also highlighted security concerns around the college that they said had existed even before the latest incident.

The college also held an emergency online general body meeting on Tuesday evening, where students discussed safety concerns and security arrangements around the campus.

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