Home / Delhi / Lajpat Nagar double murder accused brought back to city

Lajpat Nagar double murder accused brought back to city

Being interrogated to ascertain motive behind killings
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Mukesh Kumar, the accused
A 24-year-old man, who allegedly killed his employer’s wife and teenage son in an ‘act of revenge’ in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, has been brought back to the city from Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Mukesh Kumar, was arrested from a train at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh, hours after the gruesome double murder came to light.

“He has been brought back to Delhi and is being interrogated to ascertain the exact motive behind the brutal killings,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

“The incident is gruesome in nature, and we are trying to understand why he killed both woman and her minor son,” he added.

Kumar, a native of Bihar’s Hajipur, worked as a helper at a garment shop run by Kuldeep Sewani in the Lajpat Nagar market.

He allegedly attacked Kuldeep’s wife Ruchika (42) and their 14-year-old son with a sharp weapon after being reprimanded by the woman over unpaid dues of Rs 45,000 and frequent absence from work.

The police said Kumar had access to the Sewani residence as the family stored garments in a godown attached to their house. He used this access to enter the house on the pretext of collecting stock and carried out the attack before fleeing with his belongings.

The police said they were checking what he stole from the house as the Sewani residence was ransacked.

“Multiple teams are questioning Kumar. We got to know that he also stole valuables from the house after committing murder. We may take him to the crime scene as well to understand the sequence of the event,” said the officer.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

