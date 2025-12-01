DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Lakhs sit for CAT; aspirants report mixed difficulty level across sections

Lakhs sit for CAT; aspirants report mixed difficulty level across sections

Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Representational image
Lakhs of students across the country appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT), one of India’s most prestigious and competitive entrance examinations for admission into the country’s top management institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), on Sunday.

The exam was conducted in three computer-based sessions at centres nationwide under strict supervision and biometric verification. Officials said the examination process remained smooth, with no major technical or logistical disruptions reported.

This year, the CAT question paper continued with its three-section format, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). Several candidates shared mixed reactions, noting variations in section-wise difficulty.

An aspirant from Delhi, Sanya Sharma, described the experience as mentally demanding. “Time management was the biggest challenge. Even though I had prepared well, the logical reasoning section surprised me. Still, I’m glad I stayed calm and completed the paper,” she said.

Another aspirant, Kapil, said, “There were moments in the logical reasoning section where I thought time was slipping away too fast, but staying calm helped. No matter the result, I’m proud of myself for making it here.”

Coaching experts predict a moderate cut-off range depending on performance trends, particularly due to reported difficulty levels in the QA section. The response sheet and official answer key are expected to be released in the coming weeks, with final results anticipated by January 2026.

For many students, today’s examination marks the first step in a longer process involving interviews, written assessments and group discussions.

As candidates now shift focus to results and subsequent admission rounds, the wait begins for what could be a defining milestone in their academic and professional journey.

