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Home / Delhi / Lane of potential death traps near Flourish Stay site

Lane of potential death traps near Flourish Stay site

Most establishments flaunt norms

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Police personnel outside the establishment in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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The lane where a deadly fire at Flourish Stay B&B claimed 21 lives is lined with several similar hotels operating along the road leading to Select City Walk Mall in front of Max Hospital, Saket. Most of the establishments continue to flaunt the norms, turning them into death traps.

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When The Tribune correspondent visited the site on the day of the blaze, these hotels had displayed signboards and advertisements. However, as the news of the tragedy spread, the banners were swiftly removed.

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While speaking to residents, it was found that over 10 similar hotels operate in the area, accommodating guests beyond the prescribed limit. After the blaze, foreign nationals and other guests vacated hotels and guest houses on Press Enclave Road citing lack of food and electricity.

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Some hotels asked residents to leave as fear and uncertainty gripped the locality, which was once known for its round-the-clock bustle.

Three of the guest houses — Florist Stay, Florist Inn and Green Residency — belong to Lovkesh Bajaj. These establishments remained shut on Thursday.

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Bilunga Mukasa, a foreign national who has been living in a guest house in the area for an extended period, said the tragedy had left many residents anxious. “People are scared after the incident. Most of the guests are leaving the area, while some are looking for accommodation elsewhere because they do not feel safe staying here anymore,” he said.

An elderly woman who has lived in the locality for around 40 years said the area changed dramatically over the past decade due to the proliferation of guest houses and inns.

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