Large-scale diversions, regulation of traffic for farmers’ mahapanchayat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Ahead of the farmers’ mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, the Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic advisory. The police are expecting a huge gathering of farmers from all parts of the country at Ramlila Maidan.

According to the police, the traffic will be regulated in central Delhi areas from 6 am to 4 am. These areas include Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg.

The traffic will be diverted from Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Road, Paharganj Chowk and road adjoining to Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Barakhamba Road and Tolstoy Road crossing, Janpath Road and Tolstoy Marg crossing , Tolstoy Road and KG Marg crossing and GPO roundabout.

“Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing these roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services,” the advisory said.

