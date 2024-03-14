Large-scale diversions, regulation of traffic for farmers’ mahapanchayat

New Delhi, March 13
Ahead of the farmers’ mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, the Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic advisory. The police are expecting a huge gathering of farmers from all parts of the country at Ramlila Maidan.
According to the police, the traffic will be regulated in central Delhi areas from 6 am to 4 am. These areas include Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg.
The traffic will be diverted from Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Road, Paharganj Chowk and road adjoining to Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Barakhamba Road and Tolstoy Road crossing, Janpath Road and Tolstoy Marg crossing , Tolstoy Road and KG Marg crossing and GPO roundabout.
“Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing these roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services,” the advisory said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal