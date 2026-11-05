Large turnout at ABVP rally in Delhi

Thousands of students and elected student union representatives from universities and colleges across the country gathered in New Delhi on Wednesday for a rally organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Under the slogan ‘Stop Anarchy, Embrace Democracy’, participants calling for the protection of democratic institutions and constitutional values.

Described by the organisers as a ‘Mahakumbh’ of student power, the gathering saw participation from student representatives from Delhi, Punjab, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Assam and the Northeast.

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Holding national flags and student union flags, the participants marched through the university area, asserting that democratic mandates must be respected and disagreements addressed through constitutional means.

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The rally was part of the ABVP's nationwide campaign against what it described as attempts by political forces to create an atmosphere of anarchy and undermine democratic institutions. It followed similar ‘Chhatra Garjana’ rallies organised in several states.

Talking to The Tribune, ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the rally was aimed at reaffirming the youth's faith in India's democratic system and constitutional institutions.

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"Certain elements, individuals, organisations and political parties are misleading the youth to fulfil their political agendas. They are using students as a shield to organise protests and spread anarchy," he alleged. He said the rally sought to convey that India's youth believed in democracy and wanted to contribute to nation-building.

Nirvair Singh, an ABVP member who participated in the march, said the organisation was protesting against attempts to create unrest in the country in the name of issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the NEET examinations.

He said students and young people stood with the country and believed in working within the constitutional framework.

Student union representatives also used the platform to target the Opposition. Ankit Bidhan, president of the Panjab University Students' Council, alleged that political parties were attempting to exploit issues such as the NEET paper leak for political gains. He claimed that Gen Z had given its mandate to the ABVP in several university elections and challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders to assess the support among young voters.

Pranjal Rana, president of Daulat Ram College Students' Union, said the rally was intended to remind young people that the right to protest and freedom of expression did not mean acting against the country.

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