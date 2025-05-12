Last hug with wife, Delhi man ‘not prepared for tears’ as they leave for hospital

A Delhi-based advertising professional Prathap Suthan has struck an emotional chord across social media.

In a message shared on LinkedIn, Suthan shared the story of a seemingly ordinary hug with his wife – one that turned out to be their last embrace.

The moment, once routine, now holds an immeasurable weight.

Recalling the day his wife left for the hospital, Suthan wrote, “To me, it was a hug filled with hope. But for her, I now realise, it was different - the silent, knowing embrace of someone saying goodbye forever.”

He added, “It is a hug I will carry for the rest of my life. No other embrace will ever come close.”

Using his memory as a lens, Suthan shared on the powered of touch – a hug that can quietly speak volumes where words fall short. He described how such a gesture can freeze time, whether it is a parent clinging to a child, lovers reuniting after years, or strangers offering silent support during grief.

“A hug can greet. It can part. It can hold love or carry survival. But it is never just a hug,” he wrote.

In an age marked by digital detachment, his message served as a reminder to cherish human connection.

“If you get the chance to hold someone today, do it like you truly understand its meaning,” he urged.

The post has garnered an overwhelming response, with thousands expressing gratitude and sharing their own emotional stories. Many called his post a reminder to value life’s simplest but most meaningful gestures.

“A very heartfelt post, so nicely expressed, emotions flowing directly from your heart and have touched the hearts of many readers here. ‘Jaadu ki Jhappi’ from a dear one is so damn valuable which you have made us realise through this post. Thanks for this,” one user commented.

Another added, “A reminder that sometimes, a single hug can hold a lifetime of emotions. Thank you for sharing this.”

“I was not prepared for tears as I read this,” the third user wrote.