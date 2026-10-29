Traders in Sadar Bazaar fear business could take a hit due to the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, which falls on the last weekend before Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 8. They said traffic disruptions, overcrowding and difficulties in transportation could discourage buyers from outside Delhi from visiting the markets during the crucial festive season.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, president of the Sadar Bazaar Bari Market Association, said the rally’s timing was a major concern as Ramlila Maidan is close to several major commercial hubs, including Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Fatehpuri, Azad Market, Nabi Karim and Kashmere Gate.

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“November 1 will be the last weekend before Diwali, and business will be affected. Traders from outside Delhi may decide not to come because they fear traffic disruptions, overcrowding or difficulties in reaching the markets,” Pamma said.

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He said the New Delhi railway station, Old Delhi railway station and major bus and goods transport facilities were important access points for traders visiting the city. Any disruption could affect the movement of goods and deter wholesale buyers, particularly those coming from the National Capital Region (NCR) and other states.

“Buyers may fear that markets could be shut, there could be heavy crowds or some dispute, or they may not be able to get trains and buses. The impact could be felt throughout the week leading up to Diwali,” he said.

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Highlighting the importance of the festive season, he said traders stocked jewellery, clothes, gift items, decorative materials, string lights and flowers months in advance. Buyers from outside Delhi often visited wholesale markets during the final days before Diwali to purchase goods for resale.

“Some traders rent shops and take loans to stock goods for the season. If buyers do not turn up during the final week, it could ruin their Diwali,” he said.

Pamma appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the rally until after Diwali, clarifying that traders were not opposed to the event itself.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Wednesday sought a 20-minute meeting with Gandhi. In a letter, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said representatives from 20 markets wanted to explain how the rally, expected to draw around 10 lakh people, could affect festive-season business.