Lata named women panel chief, Nirmal to head minorities body

The Delhi Government on Sunday constituted the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Minorities Commission, appointing senior BJP leaders Lata Gupta and Nirmal Jain as the chairpersons of the two statutory bodies.

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The appointments, made on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, are aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms for the protection of women’s rights, minority welfare and the effective implementation of constitutional safeguards.

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Along with Lata Gupta, Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sodhi, Sanrika Sharma Jha and Renu Bhalla have been appointed as members of the Delhi Commission for Women. The Delhi Minorities Commission will comprise Chairperson Nirmal Jain and members Kuldeep Singh and Mohammad Haroon.

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Announcing the appointments, CM Gupta said the move was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting good governance, women’s empowerment, social justice and inclusive development. She said the commissions would not merely function as statutory bodies but would serve as platforms to strengthen public trust, amplify the voices of disadvantaged sections and ensure timely justice.

Gupta expressed confidence that the newly appointed chairpersons and members would discharge their responsibilities with fairness, sensitivity and transparency while contributing to the prompt resolution of issues concerning public interest.

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Veteran BJP leader with civic governance experience

Lata Gupta, who has been appointed chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, is a senior BJP leader and currently serves as the vice-president of the Delhi BJP. She began her public life through student politics and has remained actively associated with organisational work and public service for several years, focusing on women’s empowerment and community welfare.

Within the BJP, she has held several key organisational positions, including general secretary of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha and district president of the party’s Shahdara unit. She also has extensive experience in municipal governance, having been elected as a councillor from Shakarpur between 2007 and 2012 and from Pandav Nagar between 2012 and 2017.

During her tenure, she worked on issues related to women’s safety, sanitation, education, civic infrastructure and local development. She also became the first woman to serve as Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, a milestone in the civic body’s history.

Former East Delhi Mayor to head minorities commission

Nirmal Jain, who will head the Delhi Minorities Commission, is a veteran BJP organiser with nearly five decades of association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He began his public life through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later held several organisational responsibilities within the BJP, including Mandal president, Shahdara District president and member of the party’s State Disciplinary Committee.

Jain entered electoral politics after being elected as a municipal councillor in 2007. He subsequently served on several important municipal committees before becoming the Mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation during 2020-21. Over the years, he has played an active role in the BJP’s organisational expansion, election campaigns and public welfare initiatives, gaining extensive experience in both public administration and grassroots politics.