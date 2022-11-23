Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail

Chandigarh, November 23
A latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.
Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained eight kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs.
#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022
Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM
Earlier too,purported videos of AAP leader Satyendar Jain lying on a bed and getting a foot massage in Tihar Jail had gone viral on social media. In that video, Jain (58), who is in judicial custody over money laundering charges, could be seen reading some documents and a man in a white T-shirt massaging his legs.
#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/VMi8175Gag— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022
With inputs from ANI
