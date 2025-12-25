Launch of Akali movement was sign of open rebellion against British: Scholar

Launch of the Akali movement in 1920 was a sign of open rebellion by the Sikhs against British rule, said scholar Dr Mohinder Singh at a discussion on his book ‘Secret and Private Papers of the Akali Movement (1920-25)’.

The discussion was held to mark the centenary of the Akali movement that paved the way for the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925. Singh, who is the Director General of the National Institute of Panjab Studies at the Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan, New Delhi, narrated how the Sikhs stopped the British from taking direct control over historic Sikh shrines.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner confiscated the keys of the ‘toshakhana’ (treasury) of the Golden Temple. Sikhs launched an agitation and Baba Kharak Singh took the keys back.

Another trigger for the Akali movement came when General Reginald Dyer, who had ordered the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh in April 1919, was honoured with a siropa (robe of honour) by the government-appointed manager of the Golden Temple.

Sikhs were enraged and launched an agitation. This marked a major shift in the movement, turning it into an open-rebellion, said Singh. The Akali movement was a landmark event for the Sikh community, and became a landmark event for the entire country when Mahatma Gandhi visited Nankana Sahib and expressed his condolences to the Akali. They had succeeded in freeing the shrine, but lost lives in their pursuit, he added.

The Akali’s were backed by the national freedom movement. This movement was different from the Gurdwara reform, explained Singh, recalling his conversations with former Viceroy of India Lord Mountbatten and the past governors of Punjab many decades ago.