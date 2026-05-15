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Home / Delhi / Law & order in Capital has completely collapsed , says Delhi Cong chief Yadav

Law & order in Capital has completely collapsed , says Delhi Cong chief Yadav

Terms incident as ‘Nirbhaya 2.0’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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DPCC president Devender Yadav
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The alleged gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman inside a moving bus in northwest Delhi has triggered a sharp political controversy, with the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) alleging a complete collapse of law and order in the national capital.

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Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav described the incident as “Nirbhaya Case 2.0” and said it exposes the “deteriorating security situation” in Delhi. He questioned women’s safety in the city, stating that if women are unsafe under a woman Chief Minister, then “the safety of citizens is in God’s hands.”

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Yadav said the incident reflects a serious breakdown of policing and demanded strict punishment for the accused, including trial in a fast-track court and adequate compensation for the victim.

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He also cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, claiming that crimes against women in Delhi remain alarmingly high. He alleged that incidents of this nature show that criminals have “no fear of the police or the law” and criticised both the Delhi Government and the police administration for failing to ensure safety.

Reacting strongly, Congress spokesperson Naresh Kumar also attacked the ruling leadership, alleging that those who earlier politicised the 2012 Nirbhaya case have failed to improve women’s safety. He demanded accountability from both the Central and Delhi Governments, stating that law and order in the Capital has “completely collapsed.”

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He said the accused in the present case, reportedly a bus driver and conductor, must be punished, demanding an investigation into alleged police negligence and lapses in patrolling and surveillance.

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