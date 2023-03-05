Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, March 5

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after an exchange of fire with police near Qutub Minar metro station here, officials said.

The accused, Neeraj alias Katiya (30), is a resident of Jhajjar district of Haryana, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said information was received that absconding accused Neeraj would come near Qutub Minar metro station between 2 am and 3 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Accordingly, a trap was laid near the spot. The accused, who came in an autorickshaw, was surrounded when he stepped out of the three-wheeler, the officer said.

"He was signalled to stop but the accused whipped out his pistol and fired two rounds towards the police team. The team also fired two rounds in self-defence. Finally, Neeraj was overpowered and disarmed by the team," Kumar said.

A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession and four empty cartridges found at the spot were seized, he said.

Neeraj was involved in more than 25 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, kidnapping, hurt, assault, threatening and theft etc. in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, according to police.

