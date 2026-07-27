Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang member arrested in Nadir Shah murder case

A member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba crime syndicate, who had been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in connection with the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in south Delhi’s upscale Greater Kailash-I area, was arrested from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

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The accused, identified as Saddam Hussain alias Sonu, had been absconding since September 2024 in the murder case.

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According to the police, 16 members of the crime syndicate had already been arrested in connection with the case.

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Hussain was tracked and apprehended from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and a pistol along with three live cartridges was recovered from his hideout, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said in a statement.

The case dates back to the night of September 12, 2024, when Nadir Shah, a businessman and co-owner of a gym, was shot outside his gym in Greater Kailash-I, South Delhi. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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The DCP said the investigation revealed that the murder was allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba crime syndicate as part of an attempted extortion bid.

Tripathi said Hussain, along with Sajid Faddi, a close associate of Hashim Baba, had provided logistical support to the shooters and other accused of the syndicate involved in the murder. He also allegedly facilitated the concealment of the weapons used in the crime.

Police said Hussain, a native of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Jafrabad, Delhi, ran a children’s garment shop in the area. He allegedly entered the world of crime through his friend Sohel, a member of the Hashim Baba gang.

In 2013, Hussain was arrested along with Sohel in an attempt-to-murder case. In 2018, he was again arrested in an extortion-cum-firing case involving a demand for Rs 1 lakh from a businessman in Jafrabad.