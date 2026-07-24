Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of stricter laws to curb paper leaks, questioning the need for fresh legislation when laws already exist. Referring to the NEET paper leak controversy, Yadav asked why existing legal provisions had not been effectively enforced and alleged that the CBI had given a clean chit to the purported 2024 paper leak kingpin.

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Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra cautioned social activist Sonam Wangchuk against allowing the government to "dilute" the momentum of the protest after he ended his 26-day hunger strike.

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Reacting to the Prime Minister's assurance of tougher legal measures to tackle paper leaks, Ram Gopal Yadav told reporters that adequate laws already exist and questioned the government's enforcement record. "Wasn't there already a law? Wasn't there already a law to punish those committing such crimes? Which agency is responsible for enforcing it? Has any action been taken against anyone?" he asked.

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Referring to the NEET paper leak case, the Samajwadi Party leader claimed that the CBI had recently given a clean chit to the alleged kingpin, asking, "What stricter law are they talking about bringing in?"

Notably, Prime Minister in a late night video message announced that stricter actions against paper leaks will come in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Friday. He said a Draft Bill has already been prepared, proposing stringent punishments for those involved in examination paper leaks and the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials.

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On Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his hunger strike, Yadav reiterated the Samajwadi Party's long-standing ideological opposition to indefinite fasts. Citing socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia, he said the party has never supported hunger strikes as a political tool.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Mahua Moitra welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end his fast but urged him to remain vigilant against what she described as attempts by the government to weaken the movement.

"Dear @Wangchuk66, very glad you have ended fast. Please rest & take care of your health. Also please ensure the government does not use your voice as a tool now to try and break the agitation," she posted on X.

Dear @Wangchuk66 very glad you have ended fast. Please rest & take care of your health. Also please ensure govt does not use your voice as a tool now to try & break agitation. Thank you. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 24, 2026

In a subsequent post, Moitra urged Wangchuk not to recommend symbolic gestures, "Dear @Wangchuk66 we respect you. But suggestion for protestors to go around the country & present PM ji with a report will not fly. Please do not fall into govt’s trap & dilute the moral high ground you achieved in 26 days. Movement is far beyond that," she said.

Dear @Wangchuk66 we respect you. But suggestion for protestors to go around the country & present PM ji with a report will not fly. Please do not fall into govt’s trap & dilute the moral high ground you achieved in 26 days. Movement is far beyond that. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 24, 2026

Alleging a "divide and rule" strategy by the Centre, Moitra claimed the government would first seek to broker a compromise with Wangchuk, then initiate discussions with the Opposition, before portraying protesters as "violent anarchists" to justify a crackdown. "It will not work. Pradhan must resign".

"Modiji’s divide & rule: 1. Broker compromise with @Wangchuk66 & nullify him, 2. Try & broker some “discussion” lollipop deal with Opposition 3. Paint protestors as violent anarchist & clamp down. IT WILL NOT WORK. Pradhan must resign," she said.