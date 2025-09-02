DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Lawyer among 3 held for filing false rape case to extort man

Lawyer among 3 held for filing false rape case to extort man

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:19 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
In a honey trap case, the Gurugram police have arrested three persons — a lawyer and two women — for allegedly demanding money from an elderly man after implicating him in a false rape case. One of the accused is said to be working at Nari Niketan, Delhi, while the lawyer was practicing at a Gurugram court.

The accused were identified as Kanchan (24), a resident of Rohtak; Asha (47), a resident of Ratn Vihar, Delhi and advocate Kuldeep Malik, a resident of Bhiwani.

The women befriended the man over the phone and later indulged in a physical relationship with him. Following this, the woman filed a rape case against the man, and to settle the case, the three demanded Rs 10 lakh from him. However, the accused later finalised the deal at Rs 6.50 lakh. But the victim’s daughter approached the police.

“The women demanded Rs 10 lakh and when my father did not listen to them, they filed a rape case against my father on June 18. When the family came to know about the case, I approached the police,” the complainant said.

His daughter met DCP Karan Goel and apprised him of the matter. She shared an audio clip with the police, in which a lawyer was talking about finalising the deal at Rs 6.50 lakh instead of Rs 10 lakh to free the man.

Following this, an FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station and the police arrested the trio. They were produced in a city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

“We are trying to find out who else is involved in the matter,” a spokesperson for the Gurugram police said.

