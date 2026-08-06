Lawyer withdraws plaint against teen who ‘abused’ Modi

The complainant in the case against a 15-year-old girl over her abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CJP protest has withdrawn the complaint, saying she no longer wishes to pursue it as the teenager has apologised and the Prime Minister had forgiven her.

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Supreme Court lawyer Smriti Singh, who had lodged the complaint, said a Zero FIR was registered on July 29 at the Expressway police station in Noida against eight girls, with the 15-year-old being the first among them.

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The case was registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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“Since the Prime Minister forgave her, I also do not wish to pursue the matter further,” Singh said.