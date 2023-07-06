Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

PTI

New Delhi, July 5

A firing incident was reported in the Tis Hazari court premises here on Wednesday, the police said, adding that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in opening fire.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in the Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured." In the video of the incident being circulated on social media, a person can be seen firing in the air, while others are throwing stones and wooden planks.

The two groups, mostly in white shirts, were carrying sticks and also hurled abuses at each other.

In another video, bullet shells could be seen on the spot where shots were fired.

The situation is now normal and legal action is being initiated. Joint Commissioner of Police (central range) Parmaditya also reached the spot, police said.