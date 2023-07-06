 Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court : The Tribune India

  Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Paramilitary personnel stand guard outside Tis Hazari court after a firing incident between two groups of lawyers in New Delhi. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 5

A firing incident was reported in the Tis Hazari court premises here on Wednesday, the police said, adding that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in opening fire.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in the Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured." In the video of the incident being circulated on social media, a person can be seen firing in the air, while others are throwing stones and wooden planks.

The two groups, mostly in white shirts, were carrying sticks and also hurled abuses at each other.

In another video, bullet shells could be seen on the spot where shots were fired.

The situation is now normal and legal action is being initiated. Joint Commissioner of Police (central range) Parmaditya also reached the spot, police said.

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...

SCO states to work on unified terror list

SCO states to work on unified terror list

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...


Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Drug peddler held with 276-gm heroin

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

2BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Stray canine menace: Sec 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

2 boys drown in Saketri rivulet

Rain likely for five days

Rain lashes Delhi, mercury drops

Rain lashes Delhi, mercury drops

Couple ends life over financial crisis

2 arrested with Rs 85 lakh cash

Cop's wife rams car into 4 persons outside AIIMS

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for many as MC shed, govt school wall give way in Ludhiana

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'