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Home / Delhi / Leaders pay tributes to former Delhi CM Sahib Verma

Leaders pay tributes to former Delhi CM Sahib Verma

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:28 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Thousands of people, including ministers, BJP leaders, MPs, MLAs and party workers, gathered at Swabhiman Sthal in Ghevra on Tuesday to pay tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma on his death anniversary. Speakers remembered the former CM as a leader committed to the welfare of Delhi’s villages, farmers and the underprivileged.

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The prayer meeting was attended by Delhi Cabinet Minister and Verma’s son Parvesh Verma, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MP Yogendra Chandolia and several senior BJP leaders. Family members, including Verma’s wife Sahib Kaur and younger son Siddharth Sahib Singh, performed a havan, while Rasraj Ji Maharaj recited the Sundarkand.

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The Delhi BJP also organised a separate tribute programme at its party office. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, along with Parvesh Verma and other party leaders, offered floral tributes to the former Chief Minister.

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Addressing the gathering at Swabhiman Sthal, Parvesh Verma said his father’s life reflected simplicity, integrity and selfless public service.

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