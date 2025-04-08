Led by ABVP, students protest over increase in fee, poor infrastructure at Delhi college

Hundreds of students from GB Pant Engineering College, affiliated with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), staged a massive protest on Monday under the banner of ABVP, opposing a sudden fee hike and raising concerns about inadequate basic amenities and administrative high-handedness.

The protest erupted after the annual course fee was unexpectedly increased from Rs 1,34,000 to Rs 1,76,000. Students accused the college administration of ignoring repeated appeals and allegedly threatening them with expulsion for raising their concerns. In response, students locked down the college premises and demonstrated for several hours, demanding an immediate rollback of the fee hike and redressal of infrastructure gaps.

A memorandum was submitted to the college director during the protest, outlining key student demands.

Delhi ABVP state secretary Sarthak Sharma, who was present at the protest, criticised the DSEU administration, calling the fee hike “deeply concerning”.