Left leaders, students detained during anti-SIR protests in Delhi

“No Vote Chori” and “Roll Back SIR” slogans rang out across parts of the Capital on Saturday as Left-affiliated student and youth organisations, political leaders and civil society members took to the streets, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. With heavy police deployment and barricades restricting access to Jantar Mantar, the planned mobilisation spread across multiple locations, with several prominent leaders and hundreds of protesters detained.

One of the marches began at Dilli Haat and proceeded towards Jor Bagh, with CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, advocate Prashant Bhushan and student activists among the participants. As the march progressed, police detained several protesters near the Jor Bagh flyover.

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The protesters continued to raise slogans against the Chief Election Commissioner and demand the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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“Gyanesh Kumar must go,” a protester said, reflecting the central demand of the mobilisation. Another protester called for the rollback of SIR, alleging that the exercise raised serious questions about the electoral process. “No Vote Chori, Roll Back SIR,” demonstrators shouted as police personnel moved to restrict the march.

Among those reported detained were AISA president Neha Bora, general secretary Prasenjit, JNUSU joint secretary Danish Ali, CPI(ML) Delhi state secretary Ravi Rai and AISA Delhi state secretary Abhigyan.

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The detentions did not bring the demonstration to an end, as protesters continued their agitation in the Jor Bagh flyover area and reiterated their demand for Kumar’s resignation.

Parallel demonstrations were organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), with marches starting from Gol Market and HKS Surjeet Bhawan in Rouse Avenue. SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya, joint secretary Aishe Ghosh, vice-president S Shilpa and president Adarsh M Saji were among those detained, along with DYFI leaders and other activists, the organisation said.

The SFI alleged that the police resorted to a lathi charge on a march near Minto Road, leaving several protesters injured. It claimed that 509 SFI activists were detained during the day’s demonstrations and accused the authorities of using force against peaceful protesters. The organisation said it would continue its agitation until Kumar resigned and the alleged electoral irregularities were addressed.

The police action also triggered a separate mobilisation outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) demanded the immediate and unconditional release of more than 30 students whom it alleged had been picked up by Delhi Police near the university’s North Gate. The union claimed the students were not participating in any protest when they were detained. With its hunger strike having entered the eighth day, JNUSU staged a demonstration outside the university gate and sought their release.

The multiple marches unfolded amid extensive security arrangements and restrictions across central Delhi ahead of the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar. With protesters detained at different locations and access to the protest site restricted, the mobilisation took the form of scattered demonstrations across the Capital.

The participating organisations said they would continue their agitation against alleged electoral irregularities, keeping the demand for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation at the centre of their campaign.