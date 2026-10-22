CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has urged Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to intervene in the ongoing agitation at Jamia Millia Islamia, seeking the restoration of the university’s Students’ Union through free and fair elections.

In a letter dated October 21, Brittas expressed concern over the indefinite hunger strike launched by students on October 12, demanding the resumption of elections and restoration of the Students’ Union.

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He said the rustication and suspension of protesting students, along with reports of violence and manhandling during the agitation, had further aggravated tensions and raised concerns about student safety.

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Pointing out that Jamia, a Central university established by an Act of Parliament, has remained without an elected Students’ Union for nearly two decades, Brittas said the last elections were held in 2005 and the union was dissolved in 2006.

He argued that the prolonged absence of elected student representation had weakened an important mechanism for addressing grievances relating to academic infrastructure, hostel facilities, basic amenities and student welfare.

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The Left MP also cited Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(c) of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of speech and expression and the right to form associations or unions. He also referred to the University Grants Commission’s Guidelines for Students’ Entitlement, 2013, and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations on student elections, accepted by the Supreme Court in 2006.

The MP further invoked Sections 23(j) and 23(k) of the Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, arguing that the provisions contemplate the establishment and recognition of a Students’ Union and student participation in university affairs.

Referring to the Delhi High Court’s 2025 judgment in Jamia Teachers Association v. Jamia Millia Islamia, Brittas said, "The ruling had reaffirmed that the university’s administrative powers must remain consistent with constitutional guarantees, including freedom of association.

"The prolonged suspension of student elections warranted a reassessment of the university administration’s approach to student representation and grievance redressal," he said.

Brittas urged Joshi to take up the matter with the university administration, initiate urgent steps to restore the Students’ Union through free and fair elections, and ensure the expeditious resolution of students’ outstanding grievances.