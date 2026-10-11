Left MP John Brittas attacked by Delhi Police; D Raja, Annie detained

The Left party on Sunday said its Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was brutally attacked by the Delhi Police and was later dropped by the roadside, "visibly injured and in distress".

“The Delhi Police has crossed all limits,” the CPI(M) said in a post on X as it shared a video of Brittas sitting near a Delhi Police bus with another person helping him to walk as he struggled to get up. A Delhi Police cop is also seen helping the MP to walk up to an autorickshaw.

Advertisement

Students and Left organisations resumed protests in the national capital on October 11, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Advertisement

The city police detained hundreds of protesters, including CPI(M) MP Brittas and Left-wing SFI leaders. Students' Federation of India (SFI) national president Adarsh M Saji and Delhi State secretary Sooraj Elamo were also reportedly assaulted by the security forces and dragged away from the Connaught Place area in central Delhi.

The development comes a day after the police cracked down heavily on protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Advertisement

Besides CPI General Secretary D Raja, party leader Annie Raja were also detained.

"Security forces have come down heavily on Left student leaders as well as senior leaders. Apart from MP Brittas, AISF national functionary Dinesh was brutally beaten by the police in Delhi. SFI secretary Sreejan Bhattacharya, SFI Central Executive Committee member Abhijith Manilal and hundreds of other activists were attacked and detained at Rajiv Chowk while marching towards Jantar Mantar. Saji was bleeding from his forehead," CPI(M) worker Suresh K said.

He said the detainees were also taken to undisclosed locations.

Delhi witnessed its biggest security lockdown since the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of the protests on October 10. More than 26,000 police personnel were deployed across the city, barricades were erected at several locations, and the police prepared 12 detention centres.

Visuals from the ground showed protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and raising slogans of “Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do” (Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, resign).

Security personnel moved in to detain them. Several protesters were seen resisting as they were dragged and pulled towards police buses.

In a statement, the SFI said its All India President Adarsh M Saji, Delhi State Secretary Sooraj Elamon, Central Executive Committee member Abhijith Manilal and hundreds of its members were attacked and detained at Rajiv Chowk.

“In the video, you can see blood coming out of Adarsh’s forehead. These will not be forgotten. We will keep coming out on the streets. The protests will be multiplied in all corners of the country!” the statement said.

In a video, Saji was seen questioning the police action, saying the protesters did not understand what their crime was, as they were demonstrating peacefully.