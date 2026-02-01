Left politics, protest movements continue to shape discourse at Jawaharlal Nehru varsity

Over the past decade, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has remained one of India’s most politically active campuses, with Left-leaning student organisations playing a central role in both student union leadership and protest movements. A closer look at the major controversies since 2016 explains how these events have reinforced the university’s image as a hub of organised student dissent.

In February 2016, a campus event marking the execution anniversary of Afzal Guru triggered a nationwide political storm after videos surfaced alleging that ‘anti-national’ slogans were raised. Delhi Police arrested then JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar on sedition charges, sparking protests inside the campus and solidarity demonstrations in several cities. Supporters described the action as an attack on freedom of expression, while critics alleged that anti-India slogans had crossed constitutional limits. The case became a flashpoint in the debate over nationalism and dissent in universities.

In late 2019, JNU witnessed one of its largest student mobilisations after the administration announced a steep hike in hostel and service charges. Students argued that the increase would make education unaffordable for those from economically weaker backgrounds. Weeks of protests followed, including marches from campus towards central Delhi and demonstrations during the university’s convocation ceremony. Police detained several students during attempts to march beyond permitted areas. The agitation drew national attention, and authorities later announced partial relief measures, though student groups said core concerns remained.

Amid ongoing tensions over fee hikes and registration boycotts, violence broke out in January 2020 when masked individuals entered hostels and attacked students and teachers. Several were injured, including the then JNUSU president. The incident led to heavy police deployment and protests across universities demanding accountability and campus security. The episode deepened mistrust between rival student groups and intensified ideological divisions.

In November 2025, controversy emerged over the installation of facial recognition access systems at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. Student groups objected, arguing that surveillance measures compromised privacy and academic freedom. Demonstrations were organised demanding removal of the system. The administration later took disciplinary action against certain student leaders, prompting further protests calling for withdrawal of rustication orders and fines.

In February 2026, fresh unrest followed remarks by Vice-Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit that were widely criticised by sections of students as insensitive towards marginalised communities. The JNUSU organised protests and attempted a march toward the Ministry of Education, raising demands that included equity measures and rollback of disciplinary actions. Police barricaded campus gates to prevent the march, leading to confrontations and detentions. FIRs were registered, and a Delhi court later granted bail to those arrested. Rival groups also traded allegations during the clashes.

Over the years, Left affiliated organisations such as the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA), All India Students Federation (AISF) and Democratic Students Federation (DSF) have often led the JNUSU, frequently contesting elections together. Their campaigns have centred on affordable education, social justice and institutional accountability.

At the same time, the growing presence of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has made campus politics more competitive and polarised.

From sedition charges to fee protests, from surveillance debates to administrative confrontations, JNU’s recent history shows how student politics, particularly Left-backed mobilisation continues to shape the university’s identity and national perception as a site of organised political engagement.