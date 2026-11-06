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Home / Delhi / Left searching for brother, Bihar family faces anxious wait ahead of Chhath

Left searching for brother, Bihar family faces anxious wait ahead of Chhath

Pankaj, a victim in the collapse mishap, had been working at a building for the past six months.

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Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Virendra in search of his missing brother.
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For Virendra, Thursday morning began like any other workday at a construction site in Mandawali. But by around 9 am, the news of a building collapse in Chawri Bazaar had turned his world upside down. His younger brother Pankaj, who had been working at the site, was missing.
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Virendra, who is also employed in shuttering work, said the family originally belonged to Bihar’s Khagaria district and had been living in Delhi for nearly 20 years. Pankaj had been working at the building for the past six months.

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“He would leave for work every day between 3 am and 4 am and return around 7 pm. On Thursday, too, he left home at around 3 am,” Virendra said.

He was working at another construction site in Mandawali when one of his colleagues informed him around 9 am that the building where Pankaj worked had collapsed. Virendra immediately tried calling his brother, but his phone was switched off.

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Pankaj had returned home tired after work the previous evening and gone to sleep without charging his mobile phone. He left for work the next morning with the phone still switched off.

As soon as he received the news, Virendra rushed to the spot and began looking for his brother. However, despite repeated attempts, he could not find him.

The uncertainty has left the family devastated, particularly with Chhath Puja approaching. Pankaj is the eldest of five brothers and has a wife, a son and two daughters.

“The family was preparing to go to our village for Chhath Puja. This happened just before the festival. We do not know where Pankaj is or what condition he is in,” Virendra said.

Meanwhile, residents of the area recalled scenes of panic after the three-storeyed building in Chawri Bazaar came crashing down around 9.35 am on Thursday, reducing the structure to rubble and triggering a massive rescue operation.

A resident said he rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the sound of the collapse and found the entire building flattened.

“My family members are currently trapped on the other side, but they are safe. Two people have been pulled out. One was severely injured and bleeding profusely, while another body was brought out packed,” he said.

Both those rescued from the debris were labourers, he added, claiming that five to six more workers were suspected to be trapped.

The resident said construction work at the site had been on for around three months, with the third floor recently completed. However, work had reportedly stopped two days before the incident.

“The property is owned by four persons, all brothers,” he said.

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