Left Unity sweeps JNU student polls, wins all 4 seats

The Left Unity made a clean sweep in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) election, winning all four central panel posts and ending the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) hopes of retaining even a single seat.

Advertisement

Aditi Mishra has been elected as the new president of JNUSU, while K Gopika won the post of vice-president. Sunil Yadav and Danish Ali have been elected as general secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

Advertisement

The counting, which began late last night, continued till Thursday amid high enthusiasm on campus. Students gathered near the School of International Studies lawns, raising slogans and celebrating the return of the Left bloc.

Advertisement

This year’s election witnessed a turnout of nearly 67 per cent, reflecting renewed student engagement in campus politics. The results reaffirm JNU’s long-standing tradition of Left-dominated student politics.

After the total count, the elected panel is:

Advertisement

President

Aditi Mishra (Left): 1937*

Vice-president

K Gopika (left): 3101*

General secretary

Sunil Yadav (left): 2005*

Joint secretary

Danish Ali (left): 2083*