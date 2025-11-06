Left Unity sweeps JNU student polls, wins all 4 seats
Aditi Mishra has been elected as the new president of JNUSU, while K Gopika won the post of vice-president
The Left Unity made a clean sweep in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) election, winning all four central panel posts and ending the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) hopes of retaining even a single seat.
Aditi Mishra has been elected as the new president of JNUSU, while K Gopika won the post of vice-president. Sunil Yadav and Danish Ali have been elected as general secretary and joint secretary, respectively.
The counting, which began late last night, continued till Thursday amid high enthusiasm on campus. Students gathered near the School of International Studies lawns, raising slogans and celebrating the return of the Left bloc.
This year’s election witnessed a turnout of nearly 67 per cent, reflecting renewed student engagement in campus politics. The results reaffirm JNU’s long-standing tradition of Left-dominated student politics.
After the total count, the elected panel is:
President
Aditi Mishra (Left): 1937*
Vice-president
K Gopika (left): 3101*
General secretary
Sunil Yadav (left): 2005*
Joint secretary
Danish Ali (left): 2083*
