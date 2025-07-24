DT
Legacy, luxury and lifelong support: Retirement perks await ex-VP Dhankhar

Legacy, luxury and lifelong support: Retirement perks await ex-VP Dhankhar

The Vice President’s Pension Act, 1997, amended over time to ensure that former office-holders retain the stature of their service
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:46 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jagdeep Dhankhar
After over two years of serving as India’s 14th Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar recently stepped down from one of the highest constitutional offices in the country.

As he exits the grandeur of Parliament’s Upper House and relinquishes the ceremonial seat of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, a life of dignity, comfort, and respect still awaits him — courtesy retirement benefits accorded to former Vice Presidents.

For many, public life ends abruptly after retirement. However, for those who have held such esteemed posts, the Constitution and law ensure their status and service to the nation are never forgotten. Dhankhar — a former lawyer, governor and parliamentarian — will now enter this quieter phase of public life, one that carries the weight of legacy and the reassurance of lifelong support.

Under the Vice President’s Pension Act, 1997, amended over time to ensure that former office-holders retain the stature of their service, Dhankhar will receive a monthly pension of over Rs 2 lakh, equivalent to half the current salary of the sitting Vice President.

His term may have ended prematurely, but since he served for more than two years, he remains entitled to the full suite of post-retirement benefits.

This includes a rent-free, fully furnished Type-VIII bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi. The government will continue to pay for his electricity, water, and even telephone charges, in line with the privileges extended to Members of Parliament.

Reports suggest that a team of personal staff — including a private secretary, additional private secretary, personal assistant, and two peons — will assist him in managing his engagements, correspondence and public duties. These staff members may be drawn from outside government, ensuring Dhankhar has the freedom to choose personnel he trusts.

The retired Vice President is also entitled to free travel anywhere in India, via air, rail, or steamer, and may be accompanied by his spouse or a companion of his choice. Whether it’s a political gathering, cultural event, or a quiet retreat to Rajasthan — his home state — the journeys will remain seamless.

