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Home / Delhi / Lehra Do Tiranga: Delhi Police files multiple FIRs for violation of prohibitory orders

Lehra Do Tiranga: Delhi Police files multiple FIRs for violation of prohibitory orders

Section 163 of BNSS bans mass gatherings; hundreds of CJP supporters and student activists staged a series of flash protests across Connaught Place

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:11 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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A protester holds an Indian tricolour during 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest. Image credit/PTI
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Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with alleged violation of prohibitory orders in Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest a day ago, sources said on Saturday.

“Despite repeated announcements asking people to disperse, a crowd gathered in and around Connaught Place on Friday, prompting the police to initiate legal action,” said the source.

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The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banned mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

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Hundreds of CJP supporters and student activists staged a series of flash protests across Connaught Place amid a massive police deployment on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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