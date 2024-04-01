Leopard enters house in North Delhi’s Jagatpur, attacks 3 persons; contained in room

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

A leopard entered a house in North Delhi on Monday morning. Three persons have been attacked by the vertebrate, police said.

The police and forest officials have reached the spot and rescue efforts are underway, they said.

An official said, “A PCR call was received today at 6:14 am. The complainant said, ‘A tiger entered the house near Aadarsh Nagar gali number three in Jagatpur village’.”

However, officials confirmed the news after reaching the spot.

The three persons, all residents of Jagatpur village, were identified as Mahender, Akash and ⁠Rampal.

“Currently, seven officials from the Forest department and a team from the Fire department along with local police are present on the spot. The leopard has been contained in a room and a rescue operation is in progress,” the official added.

