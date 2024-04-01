Leopard enters house in North Delhi’s Jagatpur, attacks 3 persons; contained in room

New Delhi, April 1
A leopard entered a house in North Delhi on Monday morning. Three persons have been attacked by the vertebrate, police said.
The police and forest officials have reached the spot and rescue efforts are underway, they said.
An official said, “A PCR call was received today at 6:14 am. The complainant said, ‘A tiger entered the house near Aadarsh Nagar gali number three in Jagatpur village’.”
However, officials confirmed the news after reaching the spot.
The three persons, all residents of Jagatpur village, were identified as Mahender, Akash and Rampal.
“Currently, seven officials from the Forest department and a team from the Fire department along with local police are present on the spot. The leopard has been contained in a room and a rescue operation is in progress,” the official added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue
Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...
INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’
Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...
Storm wreaks havoc in northern West Bengal; 5 killed, more than 100 injured
Several hutments and houses damaged, trees uprooted