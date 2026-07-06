Less than 3 months after marriage, woman falls to death in Delhi; family alleges murder

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Her death later triggered police investigation and allegations of dowry harassment and murder by her family, who have rejected claims that she died by suicide.

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The case, unfolding in Delhi's Lodhi Colony, comes amid growing public concern over the deaths of young married women under suspicious circumstances.

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In recent months, the deaths of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal and 24-year-old Deepika Nagar in Greater Noida had sparked nationwide outrage and renewed debate over dowry-related violence.

According to the police, Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar who worked as a sales executive with a private company in Chhatarpur, was found lying on the ground outside the NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj after an alleged fall from the third floor. Residents alerted the police after spotting her critically injured.

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She was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared her dead.

Investigators said the spot where she was found is nearly 10 km from her marital home, and it remained unclear why she had gone there. Cops also noted that while her body bore bruises and multiple injuries, there was no blood at the scene, a detail that has added to the mystery surrounding the case. The family has also questioned why Akriti was found at Palika Kunj, claiming the building was largely unoccupied and that there was no apparent reason for her to be there.

Recounting the events leading up to her death, the family said they last spoke to Akriti around 6 pm on Saturday, when she called her mother to say she had left office and was on her way home. Around 8 pm, they received a call from her husband, Arastu, informing them that she was missing. Nearly 90 minutes later, the police contacted the family to inform them that a woman's body had been found at Palika Kunj.

Akriti had married Arastu Sikka on April 24 after the two, who had known each other for eight years. She had first become friends with Arastu's sister before the two eventually entered into a relationship. Cops said Sikka was currently unemployed, while his father was a government employee.

Since the death occurred within seven years of the marriage, police have informed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), who will conduct the mandatory inquest under legal provisions governing such deaths.

"All aspects of the incident are being verified and the inquiry is in progress," a police officer said.

However, Akriti's family has categorically rejected suggestions that she died by suicide. They have accused her husband and his family of harassing her for dowry and ultimately murdering her.

Speaking to reporters, Akriti's brother, Amay Sutar, said the family learnt about the incident between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Saturday. "When we called the police station, we were told that my sister had met with an accident or some sort of mishap. When we reached there, we were made to wait for about an hour. We were told she was in the hospital and that we had to wait for a call. Later, we were informed that she was no more," he said.

Alleging prolonged abuse after the marriage, Amay claimed his sister had been "suffering for a long time", accusing her husband of constantly suspecting, physically assaulting and mentally torturing her. He further claimed that after Akriti informed the family about the alleged abuse, they had intervened in the matter just two to three days before her death.

Earlier, Amay had also alleged that the incident was being projected as a suicide to shield those responsible. He described Akriti as a mentally strong and responsible woman who would not have taken such a step.

Cops said statements of family members and other witnesses were being recorded, while investigators are examining every possible angle to determine what led to the young woman's death. The investigation is on.