Lessons from 2023 deluge shape Capital’s monsoon preparedness

With the monsoon season approaching, the Delhi authorities, as outlined in the Flood Control Order 2026, are reviewing the shortcomings exposed during the 2023 Yamuna floods that highlighted critical vulnerabilities in embankment protection, drainage systems, inter-agency coordination and emergency response across the Capital.

Advertisement

The order notes that the 2023 deluge has been treated as a reference point for preparedness planning, following a severe flooding event when heavy rainfall in the Yamuna catchment pushed the river to a record 208.66 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on July 13, 2023, surpassing the 1978 flood level.

Advertisement

The surge led to widespread inundation in floodplain settlements and key urban pockets, severely affecting civic infrastructure and displacing large populations.

Advertisement

According to the Flood Control Order 2026, several structural vulnerabilities were recorded during the crisis, including leakage and overtopping at regulator gates in areas such as Metcalfe House, Tonga Stand and Ali Drain. Several embankment stretches also failed or overflowed at locations, including Neeli Chhatri, Boat Club, DMRC store, Tibetan Colony, Monastery Market, Aarti Sthal and parts of Najafgarh Drain, while a breach at Drain No. 12 worsened flooding in adjoining zones.

The order further records that low-lying settlements in the floodplain, including Garhi Mandu, Usmanpur, Badarpur Khadar, Vishwakarma Colony (Jaitpur) and Dhobi Ghat jhuggis in Okhla, remained submerged for extended periods, necessitating large-scale evacuation and underscoring the vulnerability of riverine habitation.

Advertisement

At Sonia Vihar, an embankment breach beneath key water pipelines allowed floodwaters to enter densely populated colonies such as Shri Ram Colony. Reverse flow and inundation also disrupted water infrastructure near the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant.

The crisis resulted in the shutdown of three Delhi Jal Board water treatment plants after pumping stations were submerged, while tubewells in the Palla region were rendered non-functional.

Another key lesson emerged at the ITO Barrage. Five of its 32 gates reportedly remained jammed due to heavy silt accumulation, restricting the flow of floodwaters and worsening inundation across the ITO stretch, Ring Road and neighbouring low-lying areas.

Urban sanitation systems were also severely impacted, with sewer backflow reported in multiple areas due to overwhelmed drainage networks and damaged infrastructure. Even protected zones like Yamuna Bazar witnessed water levels rising up to 8-10 feet, forcing emergency evacuations.

The Flood Control Order 2026 highlights that drainage deficiencies in several NDMC and MCD areas worsened the situation, with inadequate outfalls of stormwater drains leading to waterlogging in locations such as Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Golf Links, Bharti Nagar and Lodhi Colony. In some areas, sewer manholes were punctured to release excess stormwater, reflecting gaps in integrated drainage planning.

Operational challenges, including limited coordination among agencies, weak synchronisation with neighbouring states, traffic congestion hampering emergency movement during peak flooding, reluctance of residents to evacuate despite warnings, absence of structured cattle evacuation systems and failure of dewatering pumps due to power disruptions at critical installations, were also flagged.

The order states that these lessons have been incorporated into this year’s preparedness framework, with emphasis on strengthening embankments, upgrading stormwater drainage infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations, improving evacuation protocols and enhancing real-time coordination among civic, irrigation and disaster management agencies.