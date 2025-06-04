DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Let the gurdwara be: SC junks Delhi Waqf Board’s plea claiming rights on property

Let the gurdwara be: SC junks Delhi Waqf Board’s plea claiming rights on property

The apex court highlights the high court’s orders noting the functioning of a gurdwara at the contested property since 1947
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:19 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
"Even if there is any claim, you should relinquish that claim saying a gurdwara is already there,” a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma told the Delhi Waqf Board counsel. Tribune file
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by the Delhi Waqf Board which claimed possession of a property on which a gurdwara is located in the national capital’s Shahdara area. Ruling in favour of the gurdwara, the apex court rejected the board’s contention that the property in question was waqf.

Advertisement

“There is a gurdwara, let it be. Even if there is any claim, you should relinquish that claim saying a gurdwara is already there,” a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma told the Delhi Waqf Board counsel who argued for possession of the gurdwara property.

The SC was hearing the board’s petition challenging a September 2010 Delhi High Court order, which rejected its suit for possession of the stated property. The Board submitted that the property in question was a waqf property and had been in use as a waqf since time immemorial.

Advertisement

Arguing for the board, the counsel flagged findings of a trial judge that a mosque existed there.

The counsel further argued that one of the defendant himself admitted that there was a mosque and “some kind of a gurdwara” which was not registered.

Advertisement

The SC in its orders dismissing the board’s petition today said, “Not some kind of a gurdwara, it is a fully functional gurudwara.”

The apex court highlighted the high court’s orders noting the functioning of a gurdwara at the contested property since 1947.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts