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Home / Delhi / Licence issued during AAP govt’s term, says BJP leader

Licence issued during AAP govt’s term, says BJP leader

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police officilas at the site after a fire broke out in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, where 21 people died, in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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The deadly fire at a Malviya Nagar facility has triggered a political confrontation over the property’s licensing, with senior BJP leader Satish Upadhyay alleging that the establishment was granted permission under the previous AAP government and that regulatory lapses allowed norms to be violated.

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The controversy erupted after documents relating to the property’s registration surfaced amid the ongoing investigation into the blaze that claimed multiple lives.

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An order is also circulating on social media which is being allegedly issued by the Department of Tourism, Government of NCT of Delhi, dated July 23, 2024. It shows that a bed and breakfast establishment at H.No. 264-B, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, was granted registration under the Bed and Breakfast Scheme in the silver category. The registration was granted to applicant Ray Dileep and permitted operation of six rooms.

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The order states that the Classification Committee inspected the premises and recommended registration of six rooms, comprising three rooms on the first floor and three on the second floor. It further records that the applicant was residing at the property with family and that the establishment was required to comply with the conditions prescribed under the scheme.

Upadhyay said the licence had been issued in 2024 when the AAP government was in power.

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“The Delhi government had already granted these B&B licences in 2024 during the AAP government’s tenure. The duration of these licences was for three years. As per the norms, there should have been six rooms. But under the cover of that licence, they allegedly expanded rooms and made other additions. Somewhere there was a lapse in checking whether the norms were being followed,” he said.

The BJP leader said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had taken cognisance of the matter and directed action against those found responsible.

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