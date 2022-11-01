Lieutenant Governor forms panel to ease eatery rules

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

Delhi’s night life will soon get a boost with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday constituting a high-level committee to ease licensing processes and requirements for restaurants and hotels.

A notification in this regard was issued by the L-G secretariat today, with the move set to allow late hour dining on restaurant terraces. The committee, to be headed by Principal Secretary Home and consisting of officers from the Income Tax, Delhi Pollution Control Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police and fire services and New Delhi Municipal Council, will submit its report in 15 days.

NRAI hails decision The National Restaurant Association of India on Monday welcomed Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena's decision to form a committee to ease licensing processes for hotels and restaurants.

NRAI treasurer Manpreet Singh said they had met the L-G last month and shared with him various issues faced by the industry in procuring licences.

The panel will consider ways of easing licensing rules, largely seen as regressive, rigid, outdated and discretionary.

The committee has been tasked with ensuring that Delhi’s hospitality sector emerges from the shadows of Covid-19 and realises its full potential. The development comes close on the heels of LG’s decision to allow 314 establishments in Delhi to run 24X7.